Hubris and incompetence continue to stymie Trump's plans

Trump Administration press secretary Karoline Leavitt bragged on social media about backroom plans to continue the federal funds freeze. The tweet was immediately used to continue the lawsuit against it.

Trump's rescission of the executive order freezing Federal spending was a plot to get rid of lawsuits holding it up. Trump's new frontline liar, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, leaked the actual plans to continue the skullduggery in secret, thus making them not secret anymore. Immediately, the State Attorneys General updated their lawsuit and kept the case from being dismissed.

