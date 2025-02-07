Musk's DOGE boy reportedly screams at senior staffers trying to protect personal data: "Idiots!"

Elon Musk's inexperienced boys doing DOGE's dirty work are not just demanding access to highly restricted information on millions of federal workers, but they're reportedly also screaming at anyone who gets in their way.

"Idiots!" one of the youth shouted during a recent meeting with senior staffers in the Office of Personnel Management, which maintains sensitive data on federal employees, as told to The Washington Post by an OPM developer who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency minions — including a 19-year-old "expert" known as "Big Balls" — who now have "sweeping authority" and have essentially taken over the OPM, were "given 'administrative' access to OPM computer systems within days of Trump's inauguration last month," according to the Washington Post.

"They could put a new file in someone's record; they could modify an existing record," said one OPM official. "They could delete that record out of the database. They could export all that data about people who are currently or formerly employed by the government, they could export it to some nongovernment server, or to their own PC, or to a Google Drive. Or to a foreign country."

"Screaming fits are just one of the tactics employed by Elon Musk's DOGE squad as they target government staffers," reported the Daily Beast. And needless to say, morale at the OPM has flatlined.

From The Washington Post:

The DOGE team's demand for access to OPM files and networks came as Musk deputies arrived at the agency promising to wipe out 70 percent of its staff, officials said. Meanwhile, morale has plummeted, said three OPM officials, as DOGE agents have clashed with senior career personnel. One official recalled a recent meeting in which a young DOGE team member began screaming at senior developers and calling them "idiots." The data that the DOGE team can access includes a massive trove of personal information for millions of federal employees , included in systems called Enterprise Human Resources Integration and Electronic Official Personnel Folder. It also includes personal information for anyone who applied to a federal job through the site USAJobs, the people said. Last year alone, the people said, there were 24.5 million such applicants. The two OPM officials said the level of access granted to DOGE agents means they could copy the Social Security numbers, phone numbers and personnel files for millions of federal employees.

Musk's young assistants — between the ages of 19–25 — used to be a team of six. Now the number is unclear after 25-year-old Marko Elez, a former worker at Space X, resigned from DOGE after racist posts from last summer resurfaced (including one that bragged, "I was racist before it was cool"). The only surprise here is that his overt racism was reason enough to vacate his position at a MAGA agency.

