Pete Hegseth flubs words of U.S. motto — asks soldiers to "help me out" (video)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth might have a Harvard degree (that he doesn't want you to know about), but that didn't stop him from mangling e pluribus unum — the original national motto that appears on the Great Seal of the United States. Fortunately, the seasoned U.S. troops were on hand to help him out.

The flub occurred in Stuttgard, Germany as the inexperienced (but loyal!) new U.S. Defense boss was defending the end of DEI, saying Trump's executive order to snub diversity, equity, and inclusion was about "getting back to basics."

"E pluris — e —…" stammered Hegseth, who was a Fox News personality before taking over the Pentagon. But the phrase, Latin for "Out of many, one," proved to be a real stumper.

"Help me out," Hegseth said to his audience of soldiers. And so the troops dutifully enunciated the phrase — "E pluribus unum" —to which Hegseth successfully mimicked, before responding, "I need a drink." "Of water," that is. (See video below, posted by Bad Fox Graphics.)

