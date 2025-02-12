Pomera's latest writer deck folds into a (deep) pocket

I love the idea of specialized writer decks, fail at using them productively, and am always a sucker for the next one. The latest Pomera—a range of monochrome word processors no larger than a usable clamshell keyboard—is coming and it looks very sleep and handsome.

Unlike laptops and smartphones, pomera is built exclusively for writing—no notifications, no pop-ups, no distractions. Just you and your words. Tailor the keyboard to fit your writing style for a more comfortable and efficient experience. Its a silent keyboard that is spaced well so you can type with ease. Weighing only 1.37 lbs (621g), pomera slips easily into your bag, so you can write anytime, anywhere. More than just drafting—edit, refine, and finalize your work with built-in features like spell check, text selection, folder management, copy/paste, word & character count, document comparison, and more.

It's very similar in design to the compact Freewrite Traveler—and a little less expensive, too. The display isn't e-ink, if that's your thing.

