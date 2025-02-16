Every "political" scene in Star Wars lampooned

Revenge of the Sith might be my favorite Star Wars movie (sue me), but even I can admit that the prequels dragged. Most of that is thanks to the frankly absurd quantity of "political" scenes, which are actually less intrigue and more characters you don't care about dropping proper nouns you've never heard of. Granted, The Mandalorian and especially Andor eventually improved on this, but this only makes the prequels that much more of a slog to rewatch! YouTube sketch comedians Like A Fox Studios have you covered, though – instead of six hours of movie, you can get the entire prequel experience with this sketch parodying every political scene in Star Wars.

All the notes are hit – weird overwrought conflict, five different alien languages going on at any one time, way-too-obvious Imperial spies, and enough proper nouns to really make it feel like the prequels. There's a fine line between worldbuilding and loredumping, George.