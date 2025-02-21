What's at every .gov domain and what do they do?

With Elon Musk given a free hand by Trump to wind down government agencies, fire their workers and remove their work from public view, what's going on at their websites? The top-level domain .gov is reserved for government use, and the dotgov-data viewer makes it easy to see the lot and their functions. Most of the 12,253 records are local, i.e. cities, counties and other non-federal agencies. You can filter for federal or state agencies with a click.

Hacker News commenter psd1 sums things up nicely:

The moment .gov is opened to the public, I'm squatting as many domains as I can grab. Fill your boots! It's raining marks!

The tool used to create the page is Flat Viewer, "a simple tool for exploring flat data files in GitHub repositories." Note that the source of the data is itself a .gov site; get it while you can.

Here's an equivalent resource for the U.K.

