RIP Boris Spassky: "one of the greatest chess players of the Soviet era and the world, but also a true gentleman"

Boris Spassky, the World Chess Champion who faced Bobby Fischer in the legendary "Match of the Century," died Thursday at age 88.

Spassky was born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), where he became a grandmaster at 18. He claimed the world championship in 1969 and held it until his historic 1972 loss to Fischer in Reykjavik — a match that was a symbolic Cold War battle between the US and USSR.

Beyond his technical brilliance, Spassky was known for his grace and charm. As ChessBase editor Frederic Friedel recalls from their decades of friendship, Spassky approached even casual encounters with characteristic courtesy. "I recognized you on the plane, but I did not want to disturb you. Maybe we could now have dinner together?" Spassky once said to Friedel in a Toronto hotel, leading to an all-night conversation where the champion shared his vast knowledge of chess history.

After immigrating to France in 1976, Spassky took on the role of elder statesman of chess with young players crowding around to hear his stories. A stroke in 2012 left him wheelchair-bound after his return to Russia, but he maintained his wit and perspective to the end.

Spassky said of his final years: "I do not prepare for chess. I am preparing for death! It is a long and difficult endgame."

