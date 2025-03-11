Looks like killing 6000 people might have consequences after all: Philippines dictator Duterte arrested

Remember that murderous authoritarian who bragged about throwing suspects out of helicopters and encouraged police death squads to shoot first and never bother with questions? Turns out karma's a patient beast – Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines' notorious strongman, just got nabbed at Manila airport and is currently winging his way to face justice at the International Criminal Court, reports the BBC.

The 79-year-old former president, who spent six years turning extrajudicial killings into government policy, got picked up Tuesday morning after landing from Hong Kong. His daughter Sara says daddy's being "forcibly" sent to The Hague, which is kind of the point when you're accused of crimes against humanity.

In classic Duterte fashion, he's still playing innocent, asking "What crime [have] I committed?" – apparently forgetting about those 6,000+ people (conservative estimate) gunned down during his bloody "war on drugs." Rights groups say the real body count could be way higher, with most victims being poor urban males who had the misfortune of catching a police officer's attention.

The best part? His former bestie President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose daughter Sara Duterte ran as VP on his ticket, basically gift-wrapped him for the ICC. After initially refusing to cooperate with investigators, Marcos had a change of heart right around the time the Duterte-Marcos political bromance went south.

As Peter Murphy of the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines put it: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but today, it has bent towards justice. Duterte's arrest is the beginning of accountability for the mass killings that defined his brutal rule."

Would you look at that — sometimes the bad guys actually do face consequences.

