JD Vance offers a toast as he is booed at the Kennedy Center (video)

It seems that the already convincing "we are not happy with JD" at Kennedy Center was merely loud but not deafening because Trump's reorganization may be killing attendance.

The most interesting thing about people booing JD and Usha Vance at the Kennedy Center is how empty it looks. I thought the Center for Performing Arts was better attended, especially to see Igor Stravinsky, but perhaps the new Chairman of the Board and his minion are a turn off?

The Vances were at the Kennedy Center to watch the National Symphony Orchestra perform pieces by Igor Stravinsky and Dmitri Shostakovich. Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos was Thursday's featured artist, performing Shostakovich's "Violin Concerto no. 2." Under President Donald Trump's administration, the Kennedy Center's leadership has undergone a complete overhaul. NPR reported last month that Trump fired the 18 Democratic-appointed members of the organization's board of trustees, and made himself the board's new chairman. New board members include Usha Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, longtime Trump advisor Dan Scavino and Allison Lutnick (the wife of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick), among others. Trump celebrated his takeover of the Kennedy Center on his Truth Social account. RawStory

