Former IRS crypto investigator shares his harrowing 8-month imprisonment in Nigeria

A former IRS crypto investigator specializing in Bitcoin tracing techniques was trapped in a Nigerian prison for eight months, with Nigerian officials demanding billions in payments, reports Andy Greenberg in a feature article for Wired.

Tigran Gambaryan, who helped seize over $7 billion in stolen digital assets from major criminal networks, went to Nigeria in January 2024 to attend a hearing with Nigeria's National Assembly regarding Binance's alleged role in devaluing Nigeria's currency. During this trip, Nigerian officials allegedly demanded a $150 million bribe from Binance, prompting Gambaryan and his colleagues to leave the country immediately.

He returned to Nigeria in February after being invited back by Nigerian officials who claimed they wanted to discuss the bribery attempt and resolve Binance's issues in the country. Upon arrival, Gambaryan was detained by Nigerian authorities who demanded Binance turn over user data and disable certain trading features. The Nigerian government later charged him with money laundering and tax evasion.

Gambaryan ended up being imprisoned for eight months in Nigeria under harsh conditions. During his captivity, Gambaryan was held in solitary confinement, contracted malaria, developed serious bacterial lung infections that went untreated, and suffered a herniated disc causing partial paralysis.

He was transferred to the notorious Kuje Prison where he lost 30 pounds, lived among cockroaches and scorpions, and was subjected to constant surveillance. Despite court orders for medical treatment, prison officials denied him proper care until he was nearly dead.

His release in October 2024 came only after intense diplomatic pressure from the US government, bipartisan congressional advocacy, and viral videos showing his deteriorated condition.

Now recovering after emergency spinal surgery, Gambaryan is pursuing human rights charges against Nigerian officials while considering a return to government service.

