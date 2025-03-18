Self preservation: Chief Justice of the United States rebukes Trump

In a rare message from on high, the CJOTUS has told Trump to stop demanding the impeachment of judges, and to file an appeal if he is unhappy.

Donald Trump and his minions attack on the rule of law is ongoing. While the SCOTUS has helped Trump along, Chief Justice Roberts clearly finds calling for the impeachment of judges who rule against you too much, especially when you can appeal. When appeals go up the ladder, eventually they reach Roberts, whom Trump publicly thanks for all his help.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public statement Tuesday pushing back after President Trump called to impeach a federal judge that ruled against his administration in a high-profile deportation case. "For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose," Roberts said. The chief justice's statement came hours after Trump called for impeaching U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, an appointee of former President Obama who blocked the administration's plans to invoke the Alien Enemies Act to swiftly deport Venezuelan migrants. The Hill

Trump's minion seem to have no intention of following court orders. It is far easier to just declare a judge's ruling "illegal" and to move on with their immoral actions:

"These are foreign terrorists, that the president has identified them, and designated them as such, and we will continue to follow the Alien Enemies Act," Bondi said Monday on Fox News's "Jesse Watters Primetime." U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Saturday temporarily blocked President Trump from invoking the Alien Enemies Act, which would grant him the authority to detain and deport individuals of countries deemed foreign adversaries with little due process. Bondi ripped Boasberg for attempting "to meddle" in foreign affairs. The Hill

