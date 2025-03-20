Real-life "Blades of Chaos" are both breathtaking and terrifying (video)

Video games are full of impractical weapons but Kratos' Blades of Chaos from God of War exemplify the rule of cool better than most.

Imagine two flaming swords strapped to your wrists with searing-hot chains that can also be used as whips despite violating the laws of physics. The mere act of attempting to use them would put yourself in danger just as much as your enemies, but that hasn't stopped one daring engineer from spending years of his life trying to replicate them in the real world. While not the final, finished result, the latest version looks pretty damn impressive – it's hard not to feel awed watching him swing them around.

This same YouTuber, known only as GAL, has prototyped all three of Kratos' weapons from God of War: Ragnarok, Blades of Chaos included – personally, I would have started with the relatively simple giant axe before moving on to the collapsible spear or flaming swords, but one can't fault his work ethic. The battle between these mythical weapons and everyone trying to make a real-life Iron Man suit will surely be legendary.

Previously:

• The trailer God of War: Ragnarok is here

• Sony teases possible God of War news with a giant axe