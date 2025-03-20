Watch "A Moment for Love" on Amazon

Part fantasy, part biopic, A Moment for Love is "an outrageous, campy comedy cult film about a singer-songwriter who meets a fashion designer and becomes part of his magical chosen family."

While I have yet to see this film, it was made by a very talented group of my friends. I have marveled at Bobby Love's costume-making and enjoyed countless shows by the Flying Morgans. IMDB's reviews say A Moment for Love is a wonder. If you are looking for an escape during these rough times, this film will provide it!

A Moment for Love on Amazon Prime