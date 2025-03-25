Elon Musk's latest venture: breaking Social Security to own it

Boing Boing/MidJourney

Current and former Social Security officials fear Elon Musk is focused on breaking Social Security so he can take it over and "fix it" like Twitter.

"They're creating a fire to require them to come and put it out," said one former high-ranking SSA official who took an early retirement offer earlier this year.

The Post also documents how the changes demanded by Musk have severely degraded the SSA's service quality.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) echoed SSA insiders' charges that Musk and his minions have been running a campaign of deliberate sabotage against a cornerstone social insurance safety net.

"What's going on is the destruction of the agency from the inside out, and it's accelerating," he said. "What they're doing now is unconscionable."

RawStory

A few weeks ago, I read a story in which someone predicted Musk wanted to replace government payment systems with a Doge Coin-based e-payment system of his own devise. Somewhere, in the years of trying to ignore whatever he has been doing with Xitter, I heard he wanted it to become a payment system in addition to a video teleconferencing service and a few other things—some sort of all-in-one app. I guess Musk's fascination with our federal payment systems, including Social Security, is part of that. Elon may be looking for a captive audience.

Previously:
Elon Musk to open Tesla-themed restaurant
'They're such NPCs' — Why Elon Musk thinks you're not real
Musk takes break from ruining America to mock blind person