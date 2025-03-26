White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt displays no concerns about credibility and has yet to meet a lie she can not tell.

Texts with detailed timelines of US plans to attack Houthi rebels in Yemen mistakenly disclosed to a journalist have been shared publicly. While the data shared in the texts by The Atlantic seems irrefutable, Karoline Leavitt doesn't care. Those WAR PLANS are not wAr Pl@ns, and do not count!