White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt displays no concerns about credibility and has yet to meet a lie she can not tell.
Texts with detailed timelines of US plans to attack Houthi rebels in Yemen mistakenly disclosed to a journalist have been shared publicly. While the data shared in the texts by The Atlantic seems irrefutable, Karoline Leavitt doesn't care. Those WAR PLANS are not wAr Pl@ns, and do not count!
The fallout was immediate. Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, attempted to downplay the revelations, stating:
"The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT 'war plans.' This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin."
National Security Advisor Michael Waltz echoed the talking points, claiming:
"No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS. Foreign partners had already been notified that strikes were imminent. BOTTOM LINE: President Trump is protecting America and our interests."
But the facts say otherwise. The texts show Pete Hegseth relaying operational details in real time—information that not only undermines claims of transparency but may have put lives at risk.MTN