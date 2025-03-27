"Fertilization President" Trump spreads bizarre anti-vax fear in chaotic clips

Convicted felon #47, Donald "The Fertilizer" Trump, claims there will be such goodies in fantastic gift bags for women he fertilizes, and he goes deep on debunked anti-vaxx autism claims.

A few choice, already debunked, claims by Donald Trump who has now bought full into RFK Jr's anti-vaxx autism scare shit. Routinely debunked almost daily since the lies about autism and vaccines started to spread, RFK Jr and Trump are using it to run world health into the ground. As the United States abandons global vaccination efforts, one of the few programs we could point at as demonstrably good for humanity, we are ramping up the stupidity.

Trump: "Something happened. If you go back 20 years, autism, think of it — one in 20,000 children. Think of that. One autism. You see it all over. One in 20,000 children. Now it's one in 36 children. Now, what the hell is that all about? There's something out there and we gotta… pic.twitter.com/eRVB8Dnkxg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2025

Donald also seems to be leaning into one of Co-President Pedo Guy's favorite conspiracy theories around population growth by helping women have so many babies. Assisting people in taking care of their babies after being forced to give birth remains to be seen, however.

Trump: "We're gonna have tremendous goodies in the bag for women too. The women, between the fertilization and all the other things we're talking about, it's gonna be great. Fertilization. I'm still very proud of it, I don't care. I'll be known as the fertilization president and that's okay."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) March 26, 2025 at 1:07 PM

Previously:

• Social media erupts after Trump doxes New York AG Letitia James

• Donald Trump: the poor little rich boy

• Trump appoints lawyer behind massive legal losses as interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey