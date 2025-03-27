U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth: "Pete Hegseth is a f✱cking liar"

Tammy Duckworth, a U.S. Senator (D-Il.) and combat veteran, issued a statement on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's efforts to avoid responsibility for sharing details of forthcoming military operations with a Signal group.

"Pete Hegseth is a f*cking liar. This is so clearly classified info he recklessly leaked that could've gotten our pilots killed. He needs to resign in disgrace immediately. "Hegseth and every other official who was included in this group chat must be subject to an independent investigation. If Republicans won't join us in holding the Trump Administration accountable, then they are complicit in this dangerous and likely criminal breach of our national security."

Apparently this is the first f-bomb in history to appear as a quote in a congressional press release. The object of her ire, though, seems as deserving as he is unqualified.

