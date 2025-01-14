Pete Hegseth suggests he "will shoot protestors in the legs" if asked by Trump (video)

As Trump-pick for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth dodges questions on everything from drinking on the job and cheating on his wives to invading Greenland, one of his bumbling sidesteps really sticks out: he cannot answer whether or not he would shoot protestors if Donald Trump asked him to.

The question during his confirmation hearing this morning came from Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI), who reminded Hegseth of the time Trump, as president, ordered former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to shoot protestors in the legs in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder in 2020 (to which Esper did not comply). "Would you carry out such an order from President Trump?" she asked.

But rather than answer the simple question, which would be a no-brainer from any patriotic American, Hegseth began to ramble like a retiree at a knitting club, reminiscing about where he was during the Floyd protests. Forced to interrupt his long-winded yarn, with time running short, Hirono asked again.

"Would you carry out an order to shoot protestors in the legs?"

And Hegseth seemed to answer the question — by not answering. Instead, he continued to ramble.

"That sounds to me that you would comply with such an order," Hirono concluded. "You will shoot protesters in the legs." To which Hegseth agreed with a heavy, silent blink. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

HIRONO: Would you carry out an order from President Trump to shoot protesters in the legs?HEGSETH: *dodges question*HIRONO: That sounds to me that you would comply with such an order. You still shoot protesters in the legsHEGSETH: *silent* — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-01-14T16:44:19.640Z

