Gilead is here: Karoline Leavitt thinks every day is a holy war

God saved Trump, prayer meetings before press conferences, and a certainty that THE LORD is on their side are just a few of the ideas keeping the notoriously dishonest Karoline Leavitt fighting Democracy.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Convicted Felon #47's mouthpiece, Karoline Leavitt, described the "spiritual warfare" she is engaged in. There are "evil forces" out there trying to stop Trump, and only the grace of God has spared them. Their Lord also helps Leavitt articulate her words.

"Well, tell me about the prayer briefing before the press briefing," Brody asked. "Sure, well, before briefings, it's a little bit chaotic and overwhelming because there's so much news to consume, and so all morning long, my team and I are prepping," Leavitt said. "That team prayer before is just a moment to be silent and still and ask God for confidence and the ability to articulate my words, knowledge, prayer, protection, and it is a nice moment to reset." … "I certainly think, I certainly believe in spiritual warfare," Leavitt insisted. "And I think I saw it firsthand, especially throughout the campaign trail with President Trump, and I think there certainly were evil forces, and I think that the President was saved by the grace of God on July 13th in Butler, Pennsylvania, and he's in this moment for a reason." Raw Story

The seriously ugly unseparation of Church and State is upon us.