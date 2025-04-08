Obama would clobber Trump in 3rd-term presidential run, says new poll

As dictator "on day one," Donald Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of running for a third term. Unconstitutional? Yes, but this is Trump we're talking about.

But what's good for the goon is good for the gander, as it were, so if Trump runs for a third term, why not welcome another former president into the ring — as in, obviously, Barack Obama? When the hypothetical was brought up to Trump, he put on a brave face. "I'd love that. Boy, I'd love that," he said.

But in reality, his plan for a third term would backfire on him, according to a new poll by Overton Insights, who pitted the two presidents against each other, only to learn that if a vote were held today, Trump would be packing up.

Summed up by The Independent, "Of 1,100 registered voters polled in the April 2 Overton Insights survey, 53 percent said they would vote for Obama and 47 percent said they would vote for Trump." However, the results might not accurately reflect how a vote would go down today, as the survey was conducted between March 24–28, before Trump's "reciprocal" tariff madness really kicked in.

Previously: The Third Term Project is at CPAC pushing for "Trump 2028"

