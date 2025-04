A baby golden retriever was learning how to jump off his backyard deck down to the grass below, but wasn't so sure about the two-foot drop.

That's when he decided to jump into the other, much taller patch of "grass" — and into the bush he disappeared. (See video below, posted by breedenbritney.)

Via Newsweek

