Date announced for Peacemaker season two

James Gunn is describing the second season of Peacemaker as 'one of his favourite things ever.' As Peacemaker season one was one of my favourite things ever, this statement excites me. According to GamesRadar, there's finally a date to focus that excitement on: August 25th.

Now that he's done apologizing for recognizing Taiwan as a nation, John Cena will be back along with the rest of his merry band of rejects, as they awkwardly try to save the world. Sadly, we'll only get eight episodes in season two, just like we saw with the series' first season. But we'll have to make do.

The burning question right now isn't what will or won't be canon from the first seasons in Gunn's rollout of the DCU. It's whether or not there'll be a new dance number for Peacemaker's opening credits.

