The web but with a cable TV menu

Eva Decker's Hypertext.tv is a dangerous mingling of the cable and world-wide web user experiences, lovingly rendered with an aggressive CRT shader. Explore the web as you world explore the television 25 years ago! The Github repo explains.

Most platforms on the web offer on-demand access to practically limitless content. At the same time, platforms algorithmically tailor content to keep us engaged and online. Experiences are individualized—each person has a different feed, and a different sense of time as they navigate that feed.

Television and radio offer an alternative means of programming: a shared schedule, with programs airing at a particular time of day, experienced collectively.

Could we bring this to the web? What if a website went offline at a particular time of day? What if your favorite sites only aired once a week, for a limited time? How would that shape your interaction online? How would that shape your relation with others?

Hypertext TV is an attempt to imagine that shared schedule for the web: limited, unalgorithmic, collective. Explore what's airing today. Maybe you'll discover something new.