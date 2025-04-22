Doggo instantly falls into cross-eyed trance with scalp massage (video)

Image: Weimaraner; Lukas Sojka / shutterstock.com Image: Weimaraner; Lukas Sojka / shutterstock.com

When a Canadian woman decided to share her electric scalp massager with her 4-year-old Weimaraner, she instantly knew it was a hit.

The doggo didn't have to say a word to show his immense pleasure, as his expression gave it away — or his eyes did, that is, which immediately crossed as he sunk into a dreamy trance. (See video below, posted by whimsyandwitches.)

I can feel my own eyes beginning to cross as I watch this clip for a third time!

@whimsyandwitches

She's such a goob 😭💕 I love her sm🥹 #dogsoftiktok #dogmom #doglife #dogtok

♬ Romantic Classical Piano Solo – FREDERIC BOUCHAL

Via Newsweek

Previously: Here's some doggo ASMR to soothe your over-stimulated soul!