Doggo instantly falls into cross-eyed trance with scalp massage (video)

When a Canadian woman decided to share her electric scalp massager with her 4-year-old Weimaraner, she instantly knew it was a hit.

The doggo didn't have to say a word to show his immense pleasure, as his expression gave it away — or his eyes did, that is, which immediately crossed as he sunk into a dreamy trance. (See video below, posted by whimsyandwitches.)

I can feel my own eyes beginning to cross as I watch this clip for a third time!

Via Newsweek



