Security footage shows teacher bludgeoning "love rival" with wrench

Anthony Felton, 54, was the head teacher of St Joseph's Roman Catholic Comprehensive school in Aberavon, Wales. But then he attacked 51-year-old Richard Pyke—his deputy and a rival for the affections of a lady—with a wrench. Caught on camera, Felton admitted attempted grievous bodily harm and is off to jail for twenty-eight months.

Pyke reportedy suffered a "number of blows" but suffered only minor injuries in the attack.

Here's the footage. Quite a blow to the head!

CCTV footage captured the moment a former headteacher attacked his assistant head with a spanner-like tool in a jealous rage. Swansea Crown Court heard on Friday how Anthony John Felton, then headteacher at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Comprehensive School in Aberavon, discreetly took the large wrench into school before using it to assault Richard Pyke, who had been his colleague and friend for 15 years.

