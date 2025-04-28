There are so many reasons not to push a boulder down a hill — but one guy in only realized it was a bad idea after his shenanigans sent a large rock straight for a car.

"Not doing that again," says the caption of a video circulating on Instagram, which shows a group of friends in New Zealand watching helplessly as a loose rock, which started off towards an empty road, suddenly gets a mind of its own and veers sharply to the right — straight towards the only vehicle in sight.

Spoiler: In the end, the group breathes a collective sigh of relief. "Thank God," one of them says.

See video here, posted by Cole Doyle.

Via Outdoors

