American support for Israel wanes

For the first time in decades, less than half of American respondents have a positive view of Israel. White House support for its invasion of Gaza—52,000 civilians so far dead, mostly women and children—hurt Democrat incumbents badly at the polls last year. And now it's the Republicans' turn to realize their steadfast support for Benjamin Netanyahu's government is not so popular with voters.

opinion polls suggest support for Israel among the American public is dwindling. A Gallup survey taken in March this year found only 46% of Americans expressed support for Israel (the lowest level in 25 years of Gallup's annual tracking) while 33% now said they sympathised with the Palestinians – the highest ever reading of that measure. Other polls have found similar results. Surveys – with all their limitations – suggest the swing is largely among Democrats and the young, although not exclusively. Between 2022 and 2025, the Pew Research Center found that the proportion of Republicans who said they had unfavourable views of Israel rose from 27% to 37% (younger Republicans, aged under 49, drove most of that change).

Americans support the two-state solution (i.e. Palestinian statehood) by 55% to 31%, numbers that haven't changed much in a long time. Israel, though, appears set on a one-state solution, with plain talk of expelling the population entirely.

