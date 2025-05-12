The hot new speedrunning category: Annoying your cat

One thing I love about humans — weird as we are — is our ability to gamify absolutely anything. Speedrunning isn't just for video games anymore. If you've ever had your path blocked by an indignant beast in your own home, you might be on your way to speedrunning fame — at least if this pioneering speedrun category gains any ground. YouTuber Gulliver has decided to "speedrun" getting his cat to move, implementing a variety of strategies to shift this terrible creature's furry ass out of the way by any means necessary, complete with speedrun clock.

All jokes aside, this literally is just how it feels sometimes. I still think he could have shaved a few seconds off by just picking him up, though.

Previously:

• Blind gamer speedruns Zelda with help of 100,000+ keystroke script

• Neon White is a speed-runner's dream game

• Speed-running E3