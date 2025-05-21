Trump's violent video attacking Springsteen is fair, but seashells are not (video)

After former FBI director James Comey shared an inspirational photo of seashells arranged to say "8647," a sniveling Donald Trump sicced the Secret Service on him. But that didn't stop the same thin-skinned president from posting a violent video of himself hitting a golf ball into Bruce Springsteen's head, because, naturally, the rules are different where dictators are concerned. (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

Apparently, posting a snapshot of shells that suggest, "'You're fired', Mr. Trump', does not fall under free speech in Trump 2.0. But openly portraying assault on Springsteen because he used his First Amendment right to say America "is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration" is cause for an attack-dog whistle.

Trump posted a video of himself hitting a golf ball into Bruce Springsteen pic.twitter.com/m8zquzx9Yw — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 21, 2025

Previously: Fascist Trump fights fake D.C. crime with new armed task force: "No choice but to do it myself"

