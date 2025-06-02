How fast food drive-thrus manipulate your mind and wallet

Image: Dr. Victor Wong / shutterstock.com Image: Dr. Victor Wong / shutterstock.com

From layout choices to advanced algorithms, this video shares the secrets of drive-thru science.

There should be no surprise that chain restaurants have invested a significant amount in drive-thru architecture, design, and marketing to maximize the use of space, sell more, and reduce costs. A friend recently introduced me to the world of fast food ordering via app, and it quickly became apparent that eliminating the costs of order taking and cash register operation is a massive boon to the operator.

