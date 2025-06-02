TikTokers are slathering beef fat on their faces, and dermatologists are alarmed

Holy cow, Batman! People are rubbing beef tallow all over themselves.

Despite the advice shared by dermatologists, some people are using rendered beef fat as a new skin care product. Essentially, they are wiping cow oil all over themselves. Tallow does leave a barrier of oil on your skin that traps in moisture, but it also causes a host of allergic reactions and is more likely to exacerbate than cure acne. TikTokers also seem to have no qualms about rancidity.

While some TikTok creators claim that tallow has cleared up their complexion, beef fat can actually make acne worse, warns Dr. Delila Foulad, a board-certified dermatologist at UCLA Health, who specializes in treating skin and scalp disorders "Beef tallow is essentially a lipid, or an oil. Putting that on your skin could clog your pores," she tells NPR. There's also a chance of an allergic reaction, similar to how some people's skin reacts to jewelry that contains nickel. Those with psoriasis or eczema should be extra cautious of tallow since their skin barrier is already compromised, says Foulad. NPR

Perhaps what Ponce De Leon searched for was actually a bubbling font of beef tallow?

One TikToker @mercercaiden said that he uses a whipped tallow cream as an aftershave and to moisturize his knuckles. "I feel younger already," he said as he rubbed what looked like a tablespoon's worth of fat into his face. NPR

