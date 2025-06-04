Fox News: Donald Trump "is furious" with Elon Musk (video)

Although Donald Trump has uncharacteristically stayed mum so far after Elon Musk called his Big Beautiful Bill a "disgusting abomination," turns out he's "furious," according to Fox host Brian Kilmeade.

"The Elon Musk thing caught the President by surprise," he said on Fox and Friends this morning. "And I hear he's furious!" (See video below, posted by Republicans against Trump.)

Reality Check: Trump is always furious. Not one day has passed in the last 10 years in which the miserable billionaire has come across as a happy gentleman. Therefore, Kilmeade's intel is correct. It's like saying there's a 50 percent chance of rain.

pic.twitter.com/kb07lW3Egb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 4, 2025

