Trump's concerning incoherent blather

Meeting with Germany's chancellor, Donald Trump sounded like he has pudding for brains.
Here are a few more examples of Donald Trump not seeming to understand what he is talking about, to whom, or maybe even where he is. These meetings with foreign dignitaries, broadcast from the White House, keep his mental state front and center.
These comments about Ukraine remind me of Grandpa Simpson:
We are subject to endless distractions regarding the former President's mental acuity. These are typical distractions from the failings of this one.
