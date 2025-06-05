Trump's concerning incoherent blather

Meeting with Germany's chancellor, Donald Trump sounded like he has pudding for brains.

Here are a few more examples of Donald Trump not seeming to understand what he is talking about, to whom, or maybe even where he is. These meetings with foreign dignitaries, broadcast from the White House, keep his mental state front and center.

MERZ: Tomorrow is the D Day anniversary, when the Americans ended a war in EuropeTRUMP: That was not a pleasant day for you? This is not a great dayMERZ: This was the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-05T16:15:29.016Z

These comments about Ukraine remind me of Grandpa Simpson:

Trump: "You know, Ukraine had the most beautiful turrets. They call them turrets. The little towers. Beautiful towers. The most beautiful in the world. They're all now laying on their side." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-05T16:25:06.276Z

We are subject to endless distractions regarding the former President's mental acuity. These are typical distractions from the failings of this one.

Previously:

