Trump's incoherent babble will certainly reassure "Our great Farmers"

Screengrab of Social Media, Golden Trump Bust Pin Screengrab of Social Media

Convicted felon #47 shared some deep thoughts on his diminutive social network.

This missive on social media was intended, it appears, to reassure "great Farmers" and "people in the Hotel and Leisure business" that the deportations destroying their businesses are in their best interests. The logic should be readily apparent to anyone with pudding for a brain.

In Trump's view, it seems that farmers want to pay more for labor, and criminals want to steal the jobs of hard-working hotel housekeeping staff. Interesting.

