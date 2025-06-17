Two-bit Trump refuses to call Gov. Tim Walz after lawmaker's assassination: "Why waste time?" (video)

After the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump last year, Gov. Tim Walz called it "horrific" and said in America, "we condemn it in all its forms." Two-bit Trump, however, took the low road after Saturday's assassination of Minnesota's State Rep. Melissa Hortman.

"I don't really call him, he appointed this guy to the position," the barbaric president grunted at reporters when asked if he would call Gov. Walz to offer condolences. "I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. I'm not calling him. … He's a mess. So, you know, I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?" (See video below, posted by Chenue Her.)

On Saturday, a man posing as a police officer not only gunned down State Rep. Hortman and murdered her husband, but also attempted to kill State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who were severely injured. But in Trump's tribal version of America, presidents don't call state governors after tragedy hits if said governor does not sport the red cap.

Trump is asked if he's called @GovTimWalz: "I'm not calling him … he's a mess so you know, I could be nice and call him but why waste time?"



