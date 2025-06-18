John C. Reilly finally gets to direct Jack White's dream music video project

It's not often that we plop a music video on the site these days, but this recent story in Vulture about how the video for Jack White's Archbishop Harold Holmes is too good not to share with you.

The short version: John C. Reilly and Jack White have been pals for years. Reilly was in love with the song for ages and constantly pestered White to let him make a music video for it. When the song became a hit moving up the Alternative music charts, making a video to help it gain even more fame seemed like the thing to do Reilly got his wish. White got his video and it is a brilliant piece of story telling. Watch the video, enjoy the music and, when you're done with that, head over to Vulture and enjoy the full story behind it all. It's a great read.

