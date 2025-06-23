Bondi offers Congress rage but no answers

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi took personal shots at congresspeople, insulted prior leadership, and failed to answer the questions asked of her.
DEAN: Have you ever been registered as an agent of a foreign principle under FARA?
BONDI: I assume you're talking about when I represented Qatar for a very short time
DEAN: The answer is ye–
BONDI: No! For anti-human trafficking for the World Cup
DEAN: Yes or no?
BONDI: You're the one that said Joe Biden was competent
DEAN: Taking a personal shot at me while swiping at Biden? Very strange.
"Taking a personal shot at me while swiping at Biden? Very strange," responded Congressperson Madeline Dean (D-PA) to US AG Pam Bondi attacking her, rather than answering a question to which the answer was already a matter of record. It is baffling, at this point, why Trump officials are even bothering with Congress. They hold it in contempt.
