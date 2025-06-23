Bondi offers Congress rage but no answers

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi took personal shots at congresspeople, insulted prior leadership, and failed to answer the questions asked of her.

DEAN: Have you ever been registered as an agent of a foreign principle under FARA?

BONDI: I assume you're talking about when I represented Qatar for a very short time

DEAN: The answer is ye–

BONDI: No! For anti-human trafficking for the World Cup

DEAN: Yes or no?

BONDI: You're the one that said Joe Biden was competent

DEAN: Taking a personal shot at me while swiping at Biden? Very strange.