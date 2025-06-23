Bondi offers Congress rage but no answers

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi took personal shots at congresspeople, insulted prior leadership, and failed to answer the questions asked of her.

DEAN: Have you ever been registered as an agent of a foreign principle under FARA?

BONDI: I assume you're talking about when I represented Qatar for a very short time

DEAN: The answer is ye–

BONDI: No! For anti-human trafficking for the World Cup

DEAN: Yes or no?

BONDI: You're the one that said Joe Biden was competent

DEAN: Taking a personal shot at me while swiping at Biden? Very strange.

"Taking a personal shot at me while swiping at Biden? Very strange," responded Congressperson Madeline Dean (D-PA) to US AG Pam Bondi attacking her, rather than answering a question to which the answer was already a matter of record. It is baffling, at this point, why Trump officials are even bothering with Congress. They hold it in contempt.

DEAN: Do you have any concerns about your conflicts of interest and the president's?BONDI: What I would be concerned about in Pennsylvania is all the child sex casesDEAN: Did you hear my question?

MORELLE: Would you suggest that the January 6 pardons would cover activities or crimes potentially committed outside of that?BONDI: I don't know if you're referring to Joe Biden pardoning his son.MORELLE: No. I'm actually referring to January 6.BONDI: Do you mean the ones done by the autopen?

