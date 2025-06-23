Karoline Leavitt humiliates herself, again

Once again, The Mouth of Moron, US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt credited convicted felon Donald Trump with something he absolutely, positively did not do:

Trump thinks he invented "groceries" and has some really weird ideas about windmills. Leavitt has gone the "just say any old crazy ass thing" route, rather than research remarks or try to stand of fact. History is too woke, credit Donald, and get angry later.

Previously:

