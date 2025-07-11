Convicted felon 47 is the only one pushing this fantasy that wind farms cause whale strandings.

Trump: "In New England, for 50 years they had two whales washed up. And last summer they had 14 washed up. Now, I'm not saying that's the wind farm that was built, but maybe it is. Probably is."

No credible scientist has stood behind Trump's theory that wind turbines are causing the whales to go mad and, thus, beach themselves. NOAA is sure this is not the case. The biggest dangers to whales are hunting, vessel strikes, fishing gear entanglement, and habitat disruption, not wind turbines.



