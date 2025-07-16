TDS details Trump's relationship with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jordan Klepper runs down the near-endless connections between convicted felon Donald Trump and two of America's most famous sex trafficking pedophiles.

Donald Trump is melting down over the continuous focus on his history with folks who are famous for

sex trafficking of minors. Photos of Trump with underage women at Epstein's events, reminders of Trump wishing Maxwell "well," all add up to one thing, and Trump is freaking out. Assaulting his base of supporters, conspiracy theory aficionados, in a desperate attempt to get them to forget Trump's own long list of accusers.

