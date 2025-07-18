Trump pours salt in Elon's wounds

While Elon starts up his branch of the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party, Trump is hanging out with his "arch enemy," Sam Altman.

Apparently, Donald knows how to get under Elon's skin. As if screwing with the subsidies that fuel Pedo Guy's empire isn't enough, Trump is inviting OpenAI's Sam Altman to the table while openly insinuating that he hates Leon.

When Altman secured an invite to the White House for Trump's pro-AI announcement, Musk was enraged, the report continued. He took to X to blast Altman for being anti-Trump, but Altman said that he was doing his "own thinking" now and added he thought Trump would be "incredible" for the country. When a reporter asked Trump about criticism of a deal with Stargate, Trump made a slight at Musk. "He hates one of the people in the deal," Trump said. "People in the deal are very, very smart people, but Elon—one of the people he happens to hate. But I have certain hatreds of people, too." Raw Story

Pretty soon, Donald won't hate Elon, he won't even recall having met him and will refer to him as "some guy."

