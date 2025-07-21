Hilarious chihuahua tiptoes in slo-mo to get what he wants (video)

A clever chihuahua really wanted to jump on a cat tree, but was told it was off limits for the doggos in the house. So the determined pooch went into stealth mode, tiptoeing towards the plush climber in slow motion, as if he were a member of the Impossible Missions Force.

"He thinks if he moves slow enough, I can't see him," the caption of his TikTok video says. See who? (See clip below, posted by tyler.moore95.)

Via ParadePets

