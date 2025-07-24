35 stunning 19th-century portraits of people and their beloved dogs

Would you spend a month's wages to take a photo with your dog? In the late 1800s, many people did exactly that, as shown in a remarkable collection of 35 Victorian-era portraits shared by Vintage Everyday.

These weren't casual snapshots. Each photo required a serious commitment — dragging the family dog to a professional studio, wrestling them to stay still under hot lights for several minutes, and paying a small fortune for the privilege. Yet people from all walks of life, from factory workers to aristocrats, deemed it worth the trouble and expense to capture their bond with their four-legged friends for posterity.

"This era marked a shift toward the modern concept of the pet," explains Vintage Everyday, "as Victorians embraced a more emotional and domestic bond with their animals." While most dogs were still expected to earn their keep through hunting, herding, or guarding, these portraits show them in a new role — as cherished family members worthy of the same formal photography treatment as children and spouses. Look closely at the images and you'll spot dogs perched on velvet chairs, cradled in arms like babies, and sporting fancy collars that rivaled their owners' jewelry.

