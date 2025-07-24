South Park brutally mocks Donald Trump

South Park celebrated its 27th season premiere and parent company Paramount's capitulation with a hilarious mocking AI video of a beleaguered Trump stripping down and examining his tiny appendage.

"When things heat up, who will deliver us from temptation? Donald J. Trump," reads the narrator, as a realistic-looking Trump stumbles across a desert landscape. "No matter how hot it gets, he's not afraid to fight for America." Trump takes off suit, red tie and white underwear, until he collapses on the sand wearing just his loafers and black socks. As he lies down, a small, googly-eyed penis peers over his stomach and says, "I'm Donald J. Trump, and I endorse this message."

"Trump. His penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large," the narrator concludes, while the PSA links to the website HeTrumpedUs.com, which confirms "This parody contains synthetic media." In 2020, "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone established an artificial intelligence entertainment start-up, Deep Voodoo, which leverages deepfake technology to create hyperrealistic depictions of people.