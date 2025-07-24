Trump raging in Oval Office, in "full panic mode" over Epstein connections

Noted birthday card author and artist Donald Trump is feeling the pressure.
"They're going to accuse me of some funny business," Trump reportedly said recently in the Oval Office, according to a Republican with close ties to the White House who personally heard the president's remarks.
The Republican went on to say that Trump "maintained his distance" from the criminal behavior of Epstein, a billionaire who operated a sex-trafficking operation victimizing young girls.
But Trump was overheard complaining that 'they're going to f— me anyways."RawStory
There appears to be no shortage of evidence suggesting that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were close friends. No shortage of evidence, they shared ideas around the exploitation of children, many of us find disturbing, and gross. Were it not for the subservient Attorney General, we'd likely see a special counsel appointed to investigate already.
