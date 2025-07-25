Trump on Ghislaine pardon: "I'm allowed to do it"

President Donald Trump today asserted his right to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker and procurer for billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein: "I'm allowed to do it," he told reporters outside the White House.

Trump on pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell: "I'm allowed to do it" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-25T13:49:07.846Z

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her part in forcing young women and underage girls into sex acts with Epstein and his associates. Trump is panicking after being told by his own Justice Department that he is named in the so-called "Epstein Files" assembled by prosecutors.

His speedrun of the phases of denial—the files do not exist; the files exist but he is not named; the files were forged by Democrats; he is named in the files but being named is not evidence of criminal behavior—approaches whichever stage involves pardoning those involved if they perform some exonerative function.

Trump's own supporters, fed conspiracy theories about Epstein's "client list" for years, is clearly fed up with his sudden disavowal of them, though all the big names quickly fell into line. A Getty Images search for Maxwell and Trump reveals their many friendly interactions at elite events.