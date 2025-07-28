Congress and RFK Jr seek to prove the organ harvesting conspiracy theory is true

A House subcommittee held a hearing, and now RFK Jr's Health and Human Services is investigating that odd incident where a "brain-dead" Kentucky man woke up during his procedure, rushed into harvesting.

Doctors were confused as to why TJ Hoover had been sent to have his organs reaped, and stopped the procedure. Hoover had overdosed but "showed too many signs of life" to be harvested. It seems the Kentucky Organ Donors Association was in a bit of a rush, and it is unclear how many other instances of this have occurred.

Natasha Miller, who worked as a surgical preservationist on TJ's case for KODA, confirmed he showed signs of life during the procedure. "He was moving a lot, just thrashing, not settled," Miller said. According to Miller, who is no longer with KODA, TJ's declaring physician believed he showed too many signs of life to continue with the surgery, but KODA wanted to proceed anyway. Rhorer didn't learn the full extent of what happened until she was contacted by Nyckoletta Martin, a former surgical preservation coordinator for KODA who had been scheduled to take over TJ's case. "I was really surprised that that morning he had been taken to the cardiac cath lab, he was paralyzed and sedated, and moved on with the OR. The hospital staff said they were incredibly alarmed, calling it euthanasia," Martin said. "The cardiologist said he didn't know why TJ was given a poor prognosis, he said it didn't look like it was brain dead." Lex18

