16colo.rs is an ANSI and ASCII art archive

16colo.rs is a retro computer graphics gallery full of ANSI/ASCII art for your pleasure and delight, a revival of an earlier site and herald of the artform's "modest" revival of late. It offers a number of technical features of interest, such as aspect ratio and letter spacing correction, self-publishing tools, a discussion forum, and a modern search engine. [via]

…we recognize the legacy and the importance of the original ANSI/ASCII art archive. In the recent years there has been a (modest) revival of the art form. Sixteencolors.net certainly deserves its honourable place in history and should receive proper credit for everything it and its creators have achieved, despite the state of the site right now. But that also means there was a gap to fill. We just jumped in and the name chosen should be seen as a tribute to the original site.

Pictured above is a 1999 work by hieroglyphics, the archive's current group of the day.

