Overcrowded Los Angeles area animal shelter waives adoption fees

Animal shelters across Southern California are being overcrowded. In Santa Monica, fees are being waived for folks able to adopt.

The Santa Monica Animal Shelter has exceeded its capacity amid a wave of animal surrenders and stray intakes, prompting city officials to waive adoption fees in hopes of easing overcrowding and placing pets into permanent homes.

The shelter, which can house about 30 dogs and 75 cats, is currently caring for 34 dogs and more than 60 cats and kittens, according to Robert Silverstein, public services administrator for the Santa Monica Police Department. Kennels are being doubled up, and staff are working to manage the surge with limited space and resources.

"We currently have 34 dogs under our care and have started to double up kennels to manage the intake," Silverstein said in a statement. "We are reaching maximum levels and space."

The Santa Monica Police Department and the Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation announced this week that all adoption fees are being covered by the foundation in an effort to encourage residents to adopt.

"This is the most full we have ever seen the shelter," the foundation said in a Facebook post. "They have so many great puppies, dogs, cats and kittens that can't wait to meet you."