Quaker school sues mom for $27k over education her kid never got

A Maryland Quaker school just proved that "Friends" is the most ironic part of its name.

As reported in The Washington Post, Sandy Spring Friends School — which recently begged alumni for $15 million to keep its doors open – is pursuing a single mother for $27,000 in tuition for classes her 4-year-old never attended.

Bianca Johnson, who works as an after-school care director while pursuing her teaching degree, made the rookie mistake of thinking "Friends" meant something. She signed up hoping for financial aid that never materialized, kept her daughter in an affordable YMCA program instead, and is now facing garnished wages that could leave her homeless.

The school's attorney argued that Johnson should've given "more notice" — apparently telepathically, since she hadn't even paid the deposit to confirm enrollment.

Let's translate the school's actions from Sanctimonious to English: "We're a Quaker institution dedicated to seeing the divine Light in everyone. Unless you're poor — then we'll sue you into oblivion."

When Johnson appeared in court with proof her bank account was $140 in the red, the judge praised her parenting efforts before ordering her to pay pay$ 26,999.

Sandy Spring Friends should consider updating their motto to: "Integrity, unless it affects our bottom line."

